San Bernardino police are searching for a missing mother and son, along with the woman's boyfriend.Police say the three have been missing since Saturday. The child is a 1-year-old boy named Jordan Robinson.Police want to find his mother, Harmony Robinson, and her boyfriend, Edward Johnson.Investigators say they received information that the child may not be properly cared for and has been injured. However, they don't believe this is an abduction.It's unclear where the three were last seen. Anyone with information is urged to call (909) 384-5668 or (909) 383-5311.