Bodycam video shows aftermath of crash at end of police chase in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- Newly released bodycam video shows the aftermath of a police chase after it ended in a crash in San Bernardino.

The city's police department released the footage Wednesday night, but did not specify when or where exactly it happened.

The pursuit started after officers attempted to pull the car over. During the chase, the driver of the suspect vehicle lost control and crashed into a traffic light.

Officers say two people were in the car and only suffered minor injuries. They are now facing criminal charges.

Police say they also found a gun in the vehicle.