Officers shoot, kill man allegedly armed with knife in San Bernardino, police say

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after San Bernardino police officers shot and killed a man who they say was armed with a knife.

According to the San Bernardino Police Department, officers responded to a home in the 100 block of East 4th Street Wednesday morning after a woman called and said that her son was hitting her daughter-in-law repeatedly and screamed for help.

The woman called back a few minutes later and said her son had attacked several people at the home.

Police say she warned the dispatcher that he was armed with a large knife and had just injected methamphetamine, and said he was "going to die today."

Photos released by the department show the man, identified as Warren Marriman, looking out a window of the home while holding the knife, and others outside the home.

Officers say they opened fire when Marriman ignored commands to drop the knife and charged at them with the weapon. Two officers discharged their weapons and struck Marriman.

He later died at the hospital.