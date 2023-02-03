Authorities searching for man who left human jawbone at San Bernardino police station

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are seeking the public's help in identifying the man who brought a human jawbone into a San Bernardino station and left it there.

The man entered the police station on Thursday and approached the public counter with that appeared to be animal remains and an unknown lower jawbone, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.

Officers attempted to locate the man after he left but were unsuccessful.

The coroner later determined that the jawbone was in fact human.

Police say the man is believed to be between 30 and 35 years old, around 5 feet and 7 inches tall, with black hair, a full beard and mustache.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at (909) 383- 5311.