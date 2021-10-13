Search underway for man accused of stabbing, killing his girlfriend in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- San Bernardino police are searching for a man who they say stabbed his girlfriend to death.

Officers responded to a domestic violence call at a home near North Sepulveda Avenue and 16th Street on Saturday, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. That's when they found the victim, identified as Briseida Guillen, suffering from stab wounds to her upper body.

Investigators later identified her boyfriend, Jovanny Romo Arellanes, as the person responsible for her death. A $1,000,000 warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Arellanes is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing about 190 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Anybody with information about the incident or his whereabouts is urged to contact detectives at (909) 384-5620 or (909) 384-5613.

