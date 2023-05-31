San Bernardino residents, businesses can get disaster loan help at new outreach center

The Small Business Administration announced the opening of a Disaster Loan Outreach Center in Rimforest to help those who were impacted by the severe winter storms, floods, landslides and mudslides this past winter.

Disaster loan rates for homeowners, nonprofits and churches can be as low as 2.37%.

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- After being hit with multiple snowstorms this past winter, people living in the San Bernardino Mountains now have less than one week to apply for a disaster loan.

On Tuesday, the Small Business Administration's Disaster Field Operations Center-West announced the opening of a Disaster Loan Outreach Center in Rimforest to help those who were impacted by the severe winter storms, floods, landslides and mudslides.

SBA disaster loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed property. Homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property, including personal vehicles, according to SBA.

SBA spokesperson Barbara Nitis said they have already helped about 460 homeowners and businesses get low-interest loans to make repairs.

People can show up to the center located at the Rim of the World Recreation and Park District to get help with the process. For example, some people might be having trouble getting their loans because they lost documents or tax returns in the storm.

Others might have had their loans applications withdrawn because they thought the call from a loan verifier might have been spam.

"It's a random number, we don't know exactly what it is, but please answer the phone at least to not get your application withdrawn," said Nitis.

"We do have a one-year grace period so a lot of people use that insurance to pay back the loan," said Nitis.

For those in the area looking to apply for loans because of physical damage to their property, the deadline to apply is Monday, June 5. For those looking for loans because of economic hardship, the deadline is Jan. 3, 2024.

The outreach center is located at 26577 State Highway 18, Rimforest, CA 92378.

For more information, visit the SBA's website.