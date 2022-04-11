officer-involved shooting

Man in critical condition after being shot by officers outside San Diego police station, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Man critically injured after being shot by officers in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) -- A 29-year-old man was critically wounded Sunday when he was shot by officers in front of the San Diego Harbor Police headquarters.

The shooting occurred about 1:30 p.m. at 3380 N. Harbor Drive, according to San Diego police Lt. Adam Sharki.

The man used the callbox in front of the building to request police assistance and an officer went outside, Sharki said. He was reportedly sitting in a gray Honda Civic in the parking lot.

"As the officer approached the vehicle, the male produced a handgun and pointed it at the officer,'' Sharki said. The officer took cover behind a pillar and radioed for help.

"The male continued to point the gun at the officer and other responding officers. The officer fired his service weapon multiple times at the male,'' the lieutenant said. "A sergeant and a lieutenant who responded to assist also fired their service weapons. At that point, the male dropped the firearm and was taken into custody without further incident.''

Harbor police officers rendered medical aid to the suspect until paramedics arrived to take him to a hospital, where he was in critical condition, Sharki said.

Homicide detectives investigating the shooting recovered a firearm from the suspect's vehicle, he said.

The names of the involved officers were not released, but Sharki said the first responding officer has been employed by the Port of San Diego Harbor Police for approximately seven years, the sergeant for approximately 22 years and the lieutenant for about 24 years. All three are currently assigned to patrol.



Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san diegopolice shootingman injuredsouthern californiaofficer involved shootingofficer involved shootingshootingman shotpoliceinvestigationinvestigations
Copyright © 2022 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING
Suspect dies in hospital after officer-involved shooting in Covina
Vigil held after DA declines to charge Pasadena cop in fatal shooting
Suspected bank robber dead after police shooting in Fontana: Officials
Suspect shot and killed by police in Panorama City, authorities say
TOP STORIES
2 dead, 5 injured following shooting in Willowbrook neighborhood
Biden to nominate new ATF director, release ghost gun rule
Man shot in Whittier near church, shooter remains at large
Frank Vogel out as Lakers coach after 3 seasons: source
Dramatic video shows fair ride operator caught in ride
Baby formula shortage: Stores ration sales as popular brands sold out
American Airlines will use buses for hops to this major city
Show More
Thousands gather in downtown LA demanding end to vaccine mandates
Study: How often you wash your dog's bowl can affect your health
Scottie Scheffler wins Masters by 3 strokes, first major championship
Elon Musk no longer joining Twitter's board of directors
2 killed, 10 wounded in Iowa nightclub shooting: police
More TOP STORIES News