Starbucks customer who wouldn't wear mask wants half of $100K donated to San Diego barista

In June, Amber Lynn Gilles posted a picture of the barista, Lenin Gutierrez, on Facebook and accused him of discrimination for not wearing a mask.
Gilles claims to have a medical exemption.
"Meet lenen from Starbucks who refused to serve me cause I'm not wearing a mask. Next time I will wait for cops and bring a medical exemption," Gilles' post read.
An Orange County man saw the post, felt bad for Lenin and set up a GoFundMe page for him.
The page ended up generating more than $100,000 in donations.
Now, according to ABC7's sister station in San Diego, the woman who made the original negative post claims she is entitled to half the money.
She has started her own GoFundMe page to raise money for a lawyer to try and get it.