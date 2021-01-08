Mural depicting federal immigration policy now on display in San Fernando

SAN FERNANDO, Calif. (KABC) -- A striking and powerful mural now on display in San Fernando depicts the U.S. federal program dealing with the detention of migrant children at the border.The temporary art installation, titled "Children in Cages" was created by local artists Lalo Garcia and approved by the San Fernando City Council back in September.The eight-foot by eight-foot installation depicts children in a room behind a physical chain link fence and was placed on the city-owned wrought iron fence located in the Civic Center parking lot at the corner of First Street and Maclay Avenue, facing the bike path.The mural is expected to be on display until March.City leaders hope the partnership with a nationwide coalition of artists will keep immigration at the forefront of the national policy discussions."The San Fernando City Council is honored to partner with local artist Lalo Garcia to bring awareness of the continued federal policy that keeps immigrant children in cages," said Mayor Sylvia Ballin.