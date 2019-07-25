Canoga Park shooting: Gerry Dean Zaragoza, San Fernando Valley crime spree suspect, in custody

By and ABC7.com staff
CANOGA PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A major manhunt in the San Fernando Valley has come to an end 12 hours after a murder suspect allegedly shot and killed at least three people and wounded several others on Thursday.

It all began at about 2 a.m., when Los Angeles police officers responded to the 21900 block of Roscoe Boulevard for reports of multiple people shot.

Officers found a woman and two men -- later identified as the gunman's mother, father and brother -- suffering from gunshot wounds. The men were pronounced dead at the scene while the woman was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition, authorities say.

The suspect was later identified as 26-year-old Gerry Dean Zaragoza, who police believe is the gunman in a double shooting at a gas station in North Hollywood around 2:45 a.m. At least one of the victims in that shooting was identified as an employee of the gas station near Vineland Avenue and Vanowen Street.

Police believe Zaragoza was an acquaintance of one of the North Hollywood shooting victims.

Shortly before 8 a.m., officers responded to a report of an attempted robbery of a victim at a Bank of America ATM at the intersection of Sherman Way and Topanga Canyon Boulevard. No injuries were reported.

The suspect, who matched Zaragoza's description, fled the scene, authorities said.

Zaragoza was taken into custody in Canoga Park, the LAPD confirmed.

Police said it is unclear what led to the shootings in Canoga Park and North Hollywood.

Zaragoza is considered armed and dangerous, police say.

Additional information on the victims was not immediately released.

Police believe Zaragoza was traveling in a dark-colored Jeep Liberty SUV with paper license plates.

An investigation is ongoing.
