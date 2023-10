Three pharmacies in the San Fernando Valley were burglarized Thursday.

The suspects hit St. Mary's Pharmacy at White Oak and Roscoe in Northridge, plus one in Pacoima and one in Valley Village.

Surveillance video shows from St. Mary's Pharmacy showed suspects smash windows and brake gates to get into the business.

No injuries were reported.

Los Angeles police can't confirm if the same people were at all three pharmacies.