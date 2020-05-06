Wild video shows man struck by car during San Fernando Valley street takeover

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Video from an illegal street takeover in the San Fernando Valley on Tuesday shows a car hit a man, and other vehicles performing burnouts as a crowd looks on.The video shows several cars performing the stunts at multiple intersections while some in the crowd were seen recording the incident, and seemingly defying physical distancing guidelines.The person who got hit by the car appeared to be OK.Officers responded to one intersection, De Soto Avenue and Vanowen Street, and cited one person for spectating, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.Police say they got reports of cars blocking the intersections and attracting large crowds across the San Fernando Valley Tuesday evening.Police say when officers arrived, the crowd cleared out or had already left.