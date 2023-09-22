The San Francisco 49ers made short work of the New York Giants during Thursday's game, but some fans didn't seem to enjoy the victory so much.

Caught on video: Violent brawl among fans in the stands at 49ers-Giants game

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KABC) -- The San Francisco 49ers made short work of the New York Giants during Thursday's game at Levi's Stadium, but some fans didn't seem to enjoy the victory so much.

Video from inside the stadium shows a violent brawl that broke out between a group of home fans in the stands. The footage captured men and women trading blows until staff intervened.

It's not clear what prompted the fight, but the violence follows other fights this season in Dallas, Cincinnati, Washington D.C. and Foxborough.

Meanwhile, New York's offense never managed to get going against San Francisco's tenacious defense. The 49ers won 30-12.