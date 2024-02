VIDEO: Flight from San Francisco to Boston makes emergency landing with damaged wing

A passenger on a plane from San Francisco to Boston took video showing damage to a part of a flap on the wing that caused an emergency landing in Denver.

SAN FRANCISCO -- A flight from San Francisco International Airport had to make an emergency landing in Denver on Monday because of problems with the wing.

One of the passengers took video where you can damage to a part of a flap on the wing with a chunk apparently ripped off.

The flight was headed to Boston at the time.

United Airlines says the flight landed safely and another plane took customers all the way to Boston -- where they arrived early Tuesday Morning.