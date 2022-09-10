This parking spot in San Francisco can be yours for $90,000 -- a discount from its previous price

For $90,000 this premium parking spot in San Francisco can be yours, a discount from its previous price.

SAN FRANCISCO -- A high-priced parking spot in San Francisco is back on the market.

It's listed at $90,000. However, that's actually $10,000 less than what it was previously priced.

Back in 2020, spot number 140 at 88 Townsend St. listed for $100,000.

The space, located at a condo in the South Beach neighborhood, has been on the market for 164 days now.

It is regarded as a premium location, being just one block away from Oracle Park and the Embarcadero.

You don't have to be a resident at the Townsend building to own the spot, but would still have to pay property taxes and an HOA fee, according to a previous report.

Its listing on Trulia says the spot is currently being leased out for $300 per month.