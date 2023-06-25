Man saves elderly couple on scooters during robbery outside grocery store in San Gabriel

"I wasn't even thinking about my own safety at the moment," said Tony Truong, who captured the crime on video. "My thought was to help the poor man and be sure him and his wife get home safe to their grandchildren."

SAN GABRIEL, Calif. (KABC) -- A man jumped into action to save an elderly couple on mobility scooters from a brazen robbery outside of a grocery store in San Gabriel.

It happened Thursday on busy Valley Boulevard.

Tony Truong, who captured the crime on video, said the couple was headed home from the store when they were targeted.

"He pulled over, got out of the car and then ran up to the old man, trying to snatch his gold chain," said Truong of the suspect. "That's where I saw what happened and I hopped out of the car."

Truong said the first person he noticed was the elderly woman.

"It reminded me of my mom, which she just passed away three months ago," he said. "So I was looking at her, thinking about my mom, and the more I'm looking at her, I saw her husband in the back getting robbed, so I got out the car immediately and ran over there to help."

Truong captured the suspect driving off. He said he had a woman and children with him in the vehicle, who were all watching as the suspect tried to rob the elderly man.

"He was scum because he was targeting older people that can't defend themselves," said Truong. "They can barely even walk. I wasn't even thinking about my own safety at the moment. My thought was to help the poor man and be sure him and his wife get home safe to their grandchildren."

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is investigating the incident. Truong hopes the video will help deputies track down the suspect.

Thankfully, the couple wasn't harmed and managed to get away with Truong's help.

The Good Samaritan said this kind of violence must be stopped.

"San Gabriel Valley will not tolerate this, ever," said Truong. "If this were to ever happen, I suggest everyone be alert and do something about it ... support the community. Help each other out."

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the sheriff's department.