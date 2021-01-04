Driver shot, killed in confrontation with police in San Gabriel

SAN GABRIEL, Calif. (KABC) -- A driver was shot and killed by police Saturday night in San Gabriel.Officers pulled over a vehicle on San Gabriel Boulevard just after 11 p.m. Saturday when they say the driver pulled out a gun.Officers opened fire. The driver died at the scene. No officers or bystanders were injured.The driver's identity has not been released. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is assisting with the investigation.