Riverside County sheriff's deputy in critical condition after violent crash in San Jacinto

SAN JACINTO, Calif. (KABC) -- A Riverside County sheriff's deputy is in critical condition after a violent crash with another vehicle in San Jacinto on Friday.

The collision happened around 2:15 a.m. at Esplanade Avenue and State Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. The deputy was rushed to a hospital, as was the driver of the other vehicle, but the extent of that person's injuries were not known.

Another deputy responding to the scene was also hurt, but is expected to be OK.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

