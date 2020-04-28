Video shows avalanche hit during rescue operation for 2 stranded hikers in San Jacinto Mountains

SAN JACINTO, Calif. (KABC) -- Riverside County rescuers managed to capture dramatic footage of an avalanche during a rescue operation for two people in the San Jacinto Mountains last week.The video of last Friday's rescue was posted to Youtube to show how dangerous a situation like that can be, according to the Riverside Mountain Rescue Unit.The crew was in the process of rescuing two hikers who got caught in an avalanche when a second avalanche was triggered nearby.The hikers were rescued by helicopter after getting stuck on the mountain, unable to move after losing their equipment in the avalanche.Officials say warmer temperatures soften and melt the snow, which in turn causes the avalanches.