Search underway for man wanted for sexually assaulting several women in San Jacinto

Search underway for man wanted for sexual assaults in San Jacinto

SAN JACINTO, Calif. (KABC) -- Deputies in Riverside County are seeking the public's help in finding a man they say has sexually assaulted several women taking early morning walks in San Jacinto.

The sheriff's department recently released a sketch and surveillance photos of the suspect, who authorities say has committed the assaults in the area of East Esplanade Avenue along public walking paths.

The most recent attack happened on Aug. 25, but detectives say there have been other similar incidents in the area over the past five months.

He is described as a man in his 30s who is 5 feet and 8 inches tall, weighting 250 pounds.

Anybody with information that may lead to the identification of the suspect is urged to contact investigators at (951) 791-3400.

