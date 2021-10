EMBED >More News Videos Looking for a job? SoFi Stadium in Inglewood has 3,000 open positions up for grabs.

HIGHLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- Looking for a job? San Manuel casino is looking to hire nearly 800 food and beverage workers.The casino is recruiting several positions -- from cooks to hosts and cashiers.On Saturday, there will be two cooking demonstrations at the Ontario Mills Mall to kick off the month-long hiring blitz.The casino is continuing to hire for other positions as well.For more information, visit www.sanmanuelcareers.com