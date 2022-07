SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KABC) -- Video shows the unbelievable moment a small plane crash-landed onto a busy street in San Marcos Saturday.The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said the Cessna plane clipped a street sign and crashed into an SUV on its way down.The plane landed on the intersection of South Rancho Santa Fe Road and Melrose Drive. The roads were briefly shut down.Two passengers were treated for minor injuries.There were no major injuries reported.Authorities said the plane's engine lost power and the pilot could not make it to an airport.