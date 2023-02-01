San Marino hit-and-run leaves woman in her 70s hospitalized in unknown condition, police say

SAN MARINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman in her 70s was hospitalized in unknown condition after being struck by a hit-and-run driver Wednesday morning in San Marino, authorities said.

The collision occurred shortly after 6:00 a.m. near the intersection of Los Robles Avenue and Oak Street, as the pedestrian was crossing the street, according to the San Marino Police Department.

"The suspect vehicle fled the scene without identifying themselves or rendering aid to the fallen victim," police said in a statement. The driver remained at large, and a description of the vehicle involved was not available.

Police detectives responded to the scene and were canvassing the area for witnesses and video surveillance cameras.