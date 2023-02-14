San Pedro Fish Market closing after more than 6 decades

The owner says they're hoping to open up a temporary spot until they can get a new permanent location.

SAN PEDRO, Calif. (KABC) -- After more than six decades, the San Pedro Fish Market is closing its doors on March 3.

The move comes as a new waterfront development called West Harbor is under construction.

Michael Ungaro, the owner and CEO of the market, recalls every step of how the business was created and all its changes.

"My grandfather started this business back in 1956," he said. "It was actually up the street, about a mile or so, and then we moved down here, I think 1959, and took over what was called Norms Landing, which is on my hat and in 1980, '81, this area was being redeveloped. So Norms Landing had to go and we were operating out of a temporary location, which I have pictures of. It's kind of cool, until we opened this location on a Good Friday in 1982. I think I was 12 years old."

Ungaro said for more than a year, they've been working to transition into another location. He said it's been difficult to move 55,000 square feet and more than 2,000 seats to a new place.

"The West Harbor guys, we reached out, we talked to them and they said, 'We have about four acres of open space we think we can help you out with,'" said Ungaro. "So, we're taking the plans to do this temporary location, which, if all goes well, it'll be well over 1,000 seats. It'll all be sort of modular."

He said there isn't a timeline in place for when the temporary location will open.

Meanwhile, residents recall having good memories at the fish market.

"We use to eat here with our wives out in the back and buy crabs," said David Ochinero, a San Pedro resident. "They would crack the crabs with a little wooden mallet that they would rent to you and we use to have a great time."

Megally Lagunis said she's been visiting the fish market since she was a kid.

"I use to bring my kids since they were babies and now they're all grown. I've been coming here since I was five," she said.

Ungaro said they're also exploring options for food trucks and a potential permanent location.

