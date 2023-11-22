Couple goes missing after disembarking from cruise ship in San Pedro; both suffer from dementia

Los Angeles Port Police asked for the public's help in finding a couple that went missing after walking off a cruise ship in San Pedro. Both the man and woman suffer from dementia, authorities said.

Young Ja Coleman and Gilbert Coleman are both in their 80s.

SAN PEDRO, Calif. (KABC) -- Los Angeles Port Police on Tuesday asked for the public's help in finding a couple in their 80s that went missing after disembarking from a cruise ship in San Pedro. Both the man and woman suffer from dementia, authorities said.

Young Ja Coleman, 85, and Gilbert Coleman, 82, were last seen about 9:30 a.m. leaving the ship at Berth 92, police said in a "critical missing" bulletin.

The alerts included photos of the man and woman.

Young Ja Coleman is described as Asian, 4 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 95 pounds. She has gray hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a light green T-shirt.

Gilbert Coleman is described as White, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He was gray hair and blue eyes, and was last ween wearing a dark green polo shirt with white stripes.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is urged to call the Port Police at (310) 732-3500.