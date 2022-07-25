San Pedro shooting: Suspects sought after 2 killed, 5 injured in mass shooting at Peck Park

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=12071331" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Two people were killed and five others injured when gunfire broke out at a park in San Pedro on Sunday, police say.

SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A search continued Monday morning for suspects after two people were killed and five others injured in a mass shooting at a park in San Pedro.The incident was reported near a car show at Peck Park on N. Western Avenue just before 4 p.m. Sunday. Police said although the shooting was in the vicinity of the show where hundreds of people had gathered, it did not appear the shooting happened at the show itself.Authorities later said the incident started as a dispute between two people near the baseball diamond at the park. They said it was not considered an active shooter situation.Witnesses said hundreds of people were gathered for the car show and other activities around the park. When gunfire erupted, people immediately ran from the scene in terror."All of a sudden we heard three shots - pow pow pow," said witness Dwayne Ellis. "Then we heard about 50 or 100 more -- pow pow, boom boom. All kinds of shots. People were running."Police said there was likely more than one shooter, but didn't say exactly how many that might be. Further information or a description of those suspected shooters has not been released.Out of the five injured victims, two were in critical condition Monday morning.Local leaders and residents were set to hold a press conference at 10 a.m. to discuss the enforcement of park permits. They said if those rules had been enforced, the shooting wouldn't have happened.