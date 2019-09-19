San Pedro resident shoots, kills burglary suspect inside home, police say

By ABC7.com staff
SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A resident shot and killed a burglary suspect Thursday morning inside a home in San Pedro, authorities said.

The incident was reported about 7:45 a.m. at a house in the 2800 block of South Carolina Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The unidentified intruder was pronounced dead at the scene, an LAPD spokesperson said.

Yellow police tape cordoned off the driveway of a two-story house at the scene, and police detectives were seen speaking with neighbors.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
