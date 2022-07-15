Shooter opens fire on SUV in San Pedro; victim dies after being driven to nearby hospital

The victim was pronounced dead after arriving at an emergency room less than 2 miles from the shooting scene.
SAN PEDRO, Calif. (KABC) -- A shooter opened fire on an SUV Friday morning in San Pedro, and the victim inside who was struck by gunfire died after being driven to a nearby hospital, authorities said.

The shooting occurred shortly before 7 a.m. in the 500 block of West 14th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Video from AIR7 HD showed a white Chevrolet Suburban with a shattered window parked curbside on 14th Street, and another SUV outside Providence Little Company of Mary San Pedro, located about 1 1/2 miles from the scene.

The black vehicle parked in front of the emergency room had at least one apparent bullet hole on its driver's side. Police set up a canopy over that SUV as homicide investigators examined it for evidence.

It was unclear whether the victim drove themselves to the medical center or was taken there by someone else.

The person who died at the hospital was not immediately identified.

No arrests have been announced, and a description of the shooter was not available.
