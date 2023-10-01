An investigation is underway after four people were shot overnight at a house in San Pedro.

Investigation underway after 4 shot at house in San Pedro

SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after four people were shot overnight at a house in San Pedro.

The shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. Saturday on N. Park Western Drive, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Some of the victims were taken to the hospital, but details on their conditions were not disclosed.

Police believe there may be multiple suspects, but no arrests have been made.

