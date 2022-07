SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities responded Sunday to a reported shooting at a car show in San Pedro that led to at least four people being injured.The incident was reported at or near a car show at Peck Park, on N. Western Avenue just before 4 p.m.The Los Angeles Fire Department said there were reports of four civilian injuries at the scene after gunfire was heard. It was not immediately clear if any or all the injuries were bullet wounds.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.