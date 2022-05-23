Car strikes several children near elementary school in Santa Ana

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Several children were rushed to the hospital Monday after being struck by a car that drove onto the sidewalk in Santa Ana, police said.

The collision happened near Taft Elementary School. At least three children were taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to officials.

The ages of the children were not immediately known.

Investigators say the driver of the car had trespassed into Taft Elementary School just before the collision, and was escorted off campus.

During the search for the suspect's car, officers discovered a "suspicious incendiary device," and the Orange County bomb squad was called to assist, officials said.

Three other incendiary devices were located, according to the Santa Ana Police Department. It's was not immediately cleared if any arrests were made.

Authorities cleared the school campus and resumed its normal schedule.

Santa Ana police is working with the Santa Ana Unified School District Police Department and O.C. Sheriff's Department in this ongoing investigation.

No further details were immediately known.

This is a developing news story. Updated information will be added here when it becomes available.

