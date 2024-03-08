Santa Ana council, after contentious meeting, votes to approve call for ceasefire in Gaza

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Tense moments erupted inside a Santa Ana council meeting on Wednesday evening after an official call for a ceasefire fire in Gaza was approved by a vote of 4 to 1.

Mayor Valerie Amezcua asked the crowd in council chambers to remain calm and respectful.

"This is not how we do business in Santa Ana," Amezcua said. "Santa Ana PD, if you can please make sure everybody gets safely to their cars. If anybody is touching anybody, I'm sorry, they should be arrested."

Supporters of the cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war clashed verbally with residents asking the council to vote no on the resolution as they left the meeting.

Amezcua, who voted no on the resolution, and Councilmember Jessie Lopez also got into a heated verbal exchange as the room cleared.

As Lopez told people to stop inciting any form of bad behavior, the mayor interjected and noted that she was the chair of the meeting.

"If they can't go out safely it's my responsibility to make sure they do," Amezcua exclaimed.

U.S. military C-130 cargo planes dropped food in pallets over Gaza in the opening stage of an emergency humanitarian assistance authorized by President Joe Biden after more than 100 Palestinians who had surged to pull goods off an aid convoy were killed during a chaotic encounter with Israeli troops.

Lopez argued it was all of the council members' responsibility to ensure the safety and security of constituents.

During public comments residents for and against the resolution voiced their concerns.

Rabbi Gersh Zylberman said, "A ceasefire won't be achieved through municipal council resolutions that only serve to divide local communities. A ceasefire requires an agreement between the parties and there will be a ceasefire if Hamas simply release the hostages and laid down their weapons."

A man who gave his name as Sam N. said he supports the resolution.

He said, "I feel guilty that I can feed my damn kids. That's life today and all I ever hear is about city limitations, this and that. We're asking for ceasefire for peace. Bring the hostages home that you guys talk about but stop bombing them. Let kids eat. This is not a complex thing. Vote for a ceasefire. Be a (expletive) human."

The final resolution was modified to include language that called for a permanent bilateral cease-fire in Gaza that recognizes Israel's security and right to exist, a free Palestinian state, the release of all hostages held by Hamas, and humanitarian aid for civilians in Gaza..

Two councilmembers, David Penaloza and Phil Bacerra, did not take part in the cease-fire discussion and left the meeting.

In addition, the city wants to identify and support local programs that fight Islamophobia and antisemitism.