'Kinder Caminata' returns, over 1K kindergartners attend event to learn about college, careers

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- More than 1,000 kindergartners got their first taste of college Friday in Orange County.The 28th annual "Kinder Caminata" event at Santa Ana College is all part of an effort to encourage students to explore college and career paths.A big part of the "Kinder Caminata" is the "Si Se Puede" march around Santa Ana College, a nod to civil rights and labor movement activist Cesar Chavez.The event is traditionally held near March 31, that's Chavez's birthday.This is the return of the "Kinder Caminata" after the career fair was canceled due to COVID-19.Over 1,000 kindergarteners with the Santa Ana Unified School District came to the college for the event. They were welcomed by college mascots and cheerleaders.They went from exhibit to exhibit for a hands-on experience about what it takes to be a police officer, firefighter, doctor and even a journalist."'Kinder Caminata' is about students, showing students that they belong in college, that we're waiting for them here at Santa Ana College," said Santa Ana College President Dr. Annebelle Nery. "That no matter where they go, they're going to get their higher education, and this is just the start,"