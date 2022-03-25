education

'Kinder Caminata' returns, over 1K kindergartners attend event to learn about college, careers

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Over 1K kindergartners attend 'Kinder Caminata' career fair in OC

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- More than 1,000 kindergartners got their first taste of college Friday in Orange County.

The 28th annual "Kinder Caminata" event at Santa Ana College is all part of an effort to encourage students to explore college and career paths.

A big part of the "Kinder Caminata" is the "Si Se Puede" march around Santa Ana College, a nod to civil rights and labor movement activist Cesar Chavez.

The event is traditionally held near March 31, that's Chavez's birthday.

This is the return of the "Kinder Caminata" after the career fair was canceled due to COVID-19.

Over 1,000 kindergarteners with the Santa Ana Unified School District came to the college for the event. They were welcomed by college mascots and cheerleaders.

They went from exhibit to exhibit for a hands-on experience about what it takes to be a police officer, firefighter, doctor and even a journalist.

"'Kinder Caminata' is about students, showing students that they belong in college, that we're waiting for them here at Santa Ana College," said Santa Ana College President Dr. Annebelle Nery. "That no matter where they go, they're going to get their higher education, and this is just the start,"

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationsanta anaorange countykindergarteneducationsouthern californiacollegestudents
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
EDUCATION
Cal State college system drops SAT/ACT admission requirement
UCLA to guarantee 4 years of university housing for incoming freshmen
10-year-old Watts girl, aspiring reporter tours college news studio
What is Title IX?
TOP STORIES
BA.2 subvariant of COVID increasing in LA County
LA's newest tiny home village for homeless opens in Eagle Rock
Bell attack: 3 women ram car, smash its windows with driver inside
Video shows mountain lion run past onlookers at OC brewery
4 men found dead at Mexican beach resort of Playa del Carmen
3 Muslim Americans sue DHS officials over religious questions
CA gas rebate plan: If approved, when will you start seeing payments?
Show More
Free COVID-19 PCR tests ending for the uninsured in US
Robber pistol-whips cashier in robbery at 7-Eleven in Montclair: Video
Teen falls to death from Florida amusement park ride
Man accused of peeping into windows in San Clemente arrested
Rent jumped 17% since last year, hitting a new record
More TOP STORIES News