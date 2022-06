SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana will be closed through the end of the week due to what's being called a "credible threat."School officials learned about the threat Tuesday, but did not reveal what it was."We acknowledge the alarming nature of this message; however, we at Mater Dei take all threats made to the school seriously," said the school in a statement.Santa Ana police responded, and safety and sweep protocols were implemented.Detectives are still investigating, but the Mater Dei campus and campus activities are canceled through Friday.