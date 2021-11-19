arrest

Santa Ana minister had child pornography that included children who were 'weeks old,' police say

Anaya-Martin was ordained as a minister in 2018, but it's unclear whether he's actually involved in a church or place of worship.
EMBED <>More Videos

Santa Ana minister charged with possession of child pornography

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 22-year-old Santa Ana minister has been charged with possessing thousands of images of child pornography, some of which included infants, according to police.

Luis Pablo Anaya-Martin was charged with five felonies, including three counts of sale or distribution of obscene matter with children engaging in sex.

According to the Santa Ana Police Department, investigators were notified of Anaya-Martin when they received a cyber-tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Police say Anaya-Martin was downloading and trading hundreds of uploaded images and videos of child sexual abuse material with other users across several online platforms.

Last week, investigators issued a search warrant at Anaya-Martin's home in Santa Ana. Detectives seized multiple electronic devices, which they say contained explicit images and videos involving infants.

"Evidence shows there is sexual acts being committed with children as early as weeks old," said Cpl. Sonia Rojo with Santa Ana Police. "We want to get this message out. We want parents to talk to their children to see if they know Mr. Martin."

Anaya-Martin was ordained as a minister in 2018, but it's unclear whether he's actually involved in a church or place of worship.

The Santa Ana Police Department encourages anyone who may have had contact with Anaya-Martin to contact Investigator K. Torres at 714-245-8420.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
orange countysanta anachild abusearrestcrimeorange county newschildrenchild pornographysex abuse against childreninternet sex crimeschurchsex crimesex crimes
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
ARREST
Thanksgiving weekend: CHP 'maximum enforcement period' begins today
Southwest employee hospitalized after being punched by passenger
Suspect wanted for rape and murder in CA fatally shot in Phoenix
Rapper Travis Scott speaks to fans after Astroworld Festival tragedy
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
Thousands in SoCal without power on Thanksgiving during high winds
Show More
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
More TOP STORIES News