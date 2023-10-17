Man killed in Santa Ana hit-and-run identified; police still searching for driver

A man who was killed in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend in Santa Ana has been identified, and the search for the driver responsible continues.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man who was killed in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend in Santa Ana has been identified, and the search for the driver responsible continues.

Sergio Diaz, 32, was crossing the street near Warner Avenue and Brookhollow Drive when the driver struck him, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said investigators are still searching for the driver and is asking anyone with information to come forward.

If you or anyone you know has any information, you're asked to call Investigator K. Briley at 714-245-8215 or the Santa Ana Police Department's Traffic Division at 714- 245-8200.