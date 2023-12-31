Suspects get away with jewelry, safe, and $130,000 in Santa Ana burglary, police say

It happened just three days before Christmas.

Police in Santa Ana are asking the public's help to find a man and a woman who burglarized a home and got away with thousands of dollars in cash - all just three days before Christmas.

Police in Santa Ana are asking the public's help to find a man and a woman who burglarized a home and got away with thousands of dollars in cash - all just three days before Christmas.

Police in Santa Ana are asking the public's help to find a man and a woman who burglarized a home and got away with thousands of dollars in cash - all just three days before Christmas.

Police in Santa Ana are asking the public's help to find a man and a woman who burglarized a home and got away with thousands of dollars in cash - all just three days before Christmas.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Police in Santa Ana are asking the public's help to find a man and a woman who burglarized a home and got away with thousands of dollars in cash - all just three days before Christmas.

The incident happened at 8:45 a.m. Friday in the 4000 block of W. Mary Circle, just after the victim left for work.

Surveillance footage captured the woman, who was wearing a face mask, knocking at the victim's front door. Police say that's when the man ran around back and broke into the home through a bathroom window.

The suspects ransacked the bedrooms and stole about $130,000 in cash, jewelry, and a medium-sized safe before taking off in a silver Kia Sorento SUV, according to investigators.

Police said a second vehicle -- a black Audi with a temporary license plate number CG27C82 -- was seen in the area and may have been involved.

Detectives also learned before the suspects broke in, they somehow defeated the power supply, deactivated all video surveillance inside the home, and destroyed the devices.

Anyone with information on the suspects is urged to contact Santa Ana Police Det. J. Guidry at 714-245-8530 or Jguidry@santa-ana.org.