A Century High School volleyball coach has been arrested on suspicion of having sex with "several" students who were 17 years old at the time, Santa Ana police announced.Omar Rojas, 28, "is also currently employed as a District Safety Officer for the Santa Ana Unified School District," authorities said in a statement issued Tuesday morning, adding that Rojas was not an officer when the alleged crimes occurred in 2015.According to the news release, the investigation began when school district police contacted the Santa Ana Police Department. Rojas is accused of having the victims excused from class and meeting them for sexual activity on campus.After being arrested and confessing, he was booked on multiple sexual assault charges, police said. His bail was set at $1,000,000.In a separate statement, the school district said the allegations "are being taken seriously and are in direct conflict of the District's zero-tolerance policy relating to staff misconduct, in which all district employees are held at the highest ethical standards."The statement noted that all district staff -- including walk-on coaches -- must pass fingerprint and federal, state and local background checks as part of its hiring process."In the days and weeks ahead, we will work closely with the Santa Ana Police Department on this investigation," the district said. "We will provide counseling support and resources to Century High School and Sierra Preparatory Academy to support students, staff, and parents."The latter school is where Rojas is employed as a safety officer.