Man and woman killed, 3rd man critically injured in Santa Ana homicide, police say

A man and a woman were found stabbed and possibly shot in Santa Ana Thursday afternoon. A third man was hospitalized with critical injuries.

A man and a woman were found stabbed and possibly shot in Santa Ana Thursday afternoon. A third man was hospitalized with critical injuries.

A man and a woman were found stabbed and possibly shot in Santa Ana Thursday afternoon. A third man was hospitalized with critical injuries.

A man and a woman were found stabbed and possibly shot in Santa Ana Thursday afternoon. A third man was hospitalized with critical injuries.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Santa Ana police are investigating the murders of a man and woman Thursday afternoon.

The victims were found stabbed and possibly shot in the 1200 block of East Chestnut Avenue around 4:25 p.m., according to police. A third victim, a man described as being in critical condition was transported to a nearby hospital.

Police are investigating the cause but say it does not appear to be gang-related. A description of possible suspects was not immediately available.

A weapon similar to a long spear was at the scene of the commercial building, which appeared to be a storage facility, as police investigated.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.