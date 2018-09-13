Santa Ana police raid cyber cafe suspected of gang connections

SWAT still making announcements in English and Spanish. Dozens of people detained, but still sounds like there are some not coming out of the “Happy Time Cyber Internet Cafe.” #SantaAna https://t.co/s49t7Aqjcg — Greg Lee (@abc7greg) September 13, 2018

Santa Ana police Thursday raided a cyber café that is suspected of being a front for gang activity.Police removed dozens of people from the Happy Times Cyber Internet café as the SWAT team served a search warrant.Officers broke windows and had guns drawn as they entered the building. At least 15-20 people remained inside the building as police urged them to come outside.The café is in the area of 17th and Bristol streets and traffic is blocked off for about four blocks as the public is warned to stay away for their own safety.In the last few weeks, police say they have arrested multiple gang members at the café and seized at least five guns.Neighbors say they are glad to see the raid and have suspected the cafe of being a front for illegal activity.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as details become available.