At least 3 shot at Santa Ana high-rise complex, shooter possibly still in building police say

At least three people were shot at an apartment building Wednesday in Santa Ana and the shooter is believed to be still inside, police say.
By ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- At least three men were shot at a luxury apartment building Wednesday afternoon in Santa Ana, police say.

The shooter is believed to still be inside the building but is not in custody.

Santa Ana police responded to 9 MacArthur Place for the report of a shooting with multiple victims around 3:15 p.m.

Cpl. Anthony Bertagna with Santa Ana police said officers found one victim on the ground floor and then went up to a unit on the 15th floor where multiple people were gathered. They found a second victim at that unit.

A third victim was later found but it was not immediately clear where. All three victims were male, police said.

The potential suspect is still on the loose and may be still inside the building. Police are searching the complex for more potential victims as well as the shooter.

Bertagna said it is not immediately clear how the victims ended up on separate floors.

Police say the victims are alive and transported to a hospital but details of their conditions were not available.



Police are asking the public to stay away from the area.

The shooting happened at the Essex Skyline, a 25-story luxury apartment building with two high-rise towers near the 55 and 405 freeways where listed rents range up to at least $5,500 for a two bedroom/two bath apartment.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa anaorange countygun violenceshooting
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hair salons, barbershops allowed to reopen indoors in LA County
Police: Rapper Silento arrested for assault, domestic violence
ABC7 to re-air 2018 Rams vs Chiefs game with special commentary
Grizzly bear chases hikers in national park: VIDEO
Pelosi says she believes SF hair salon visit was a 'setup'
Shooting at Kaiser hospital in Baldwin Park prompts lockdown
Q&A: Vin Scully shares his thoughts on 2020 Dodger team
Show More
Newsom announces major homeless housing initiative
Former city councilman arrested for wife's killing
Mayor Garcetti gives coronavirus briefing - LIVE
LA County sheriff says deputies shot, killed Dijon Kizzee after he reached for gun
Holding 52 helium balloons, David Blaine floats over Arizona desert
More TOP STORIES News