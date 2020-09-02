At least 3 shot at Santa Ana high-rise complex, shooter possibly still in building police say

The shooter is believed to still be inside the building but is not in custody.
Santa Ana police responded to 9 MacArthur Place for the report of a shooting with multiple victims around 3:15 p.m.
Cpl. Anthony Bertagna with Santa Ana police said officers found one victim on the ground floor and then went up to a unit on the 15th floor where multiple people were gathered. They found a second victim at that unit.
A third victim was later found but it was not immediately clear where. All three victims were male, police said.
The potential suspect is still on the loose and may be still inside the building. Police are searching the complex for more potential victims as well as the shooter.
Bertagna said it is not immediately clear how the victims ended up on separate floors.
Police say the victims are alive and transported to a hospital but details of their conditions were not available.
#PublicAdvisory - #SantaAnaPD is currently working a shooting at 9 Macarthur Place. Heavy police activity, please stay away from the area #SAPDPIO— SantaAnaPD (@SantaAnaPD) September 2, 2020
Police are asking the public to stay away from the area.
The shooting happened at the Essex Skyline, a 25-story luxury apartment building with two high-rise towers near the 55 and 405 freeways where listed rents range up to at least $5,500 for a two bedroom/two bath apartment.
DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.