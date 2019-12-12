'I never felt so scared' - Santa Ana woman recounts terrifying encounter with intruder

SANTA ANA (KABC) -- A Santa Ana woman is recounting the terrifying experience of waking up to find a man - a convicted criminal fresh out of jail - who had broken into her home and was touching her as she was still in bed.
The woman's husband and father had left for work and she was still sleeping when it happened. Her kids were also home at the time, she said.
Suddenly, she felt someone touching her. She opened her eyes and saw a man standing there.
She screamed.
"It's horrible," the woman told Eyewitness News, asking to keep her identity private. "I never felt so scared in my life."
The man ran out and down the stairs - and her 23-year-old brother chased after him. He eventually caught up, they struggled and her brother held the suspect until police arrived.
Police later identified the suspect as David Ceja, 38. He was described as a documented gang member who had just been released from the Santa Ana jail days earlier on a case for criminal threats and using a deadly weapon. In that earlier case, he had entered a guilty plea on Sept. 13.
Police say Ceja was injured in the scuffle and brought to a local hospital for treatment. He was later arrested and booked for burglary and sex assault. He was expected to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.
The incident happened in the 1300 block of South Standard Avenue at about 6:22 a.m. Tuesday.
