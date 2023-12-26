Santa Anita Park kicks off 49-day Classic Meet

Santa Anita Park will begin its 49-day Classic Meet Tuesday with an 11-race card including six graded stakes and the return of the traditional $1 Pick Six.

SANTA ANITA, Calif. (CNS) -- Santa Anita Park began its 49-day Classic Meet Tuesday with an 11-race card including six graded stakes and the return of the traditional $1 Pick Six.

The card includes three Grade 1, $300,000 stakes -- the Malibu Stakes for 3-year-olds at seven furlongs, the La Brea Stakes for 3-year-old fillies at seven furlongs and the American Oaks for 3-year-old fillies at a 1 1/4 miles on turf.

The card's three Grade 2, $200,000 stakes are the Mathis Mile for 3-year-olds on turf, the San Antonio Stakes for 3-year-olds and up at a 1 1/16 miles and the San Gabriel Stakes for 3-year-olds and up at a 1 1/8 miles on turf.

The Pick Six will have a 70/30 split, with 70% of each day's net pool going to any ticket with six winners and the remaining 30% will be paid out to consolation tickets with five winners. If there are no tickets with six winners, 70% of the net pool will be carried over to the next racing day.

Fans with paid admission will receive a free Santa Anita wall calendar. Fans making a $10 donation or more to CARMA will receive a plush toy race horse. CARMA is a nonprofit organization which provides funding for the rehabilitation, retraining and/or retirement of California-raced thoroughbred horses.

Following opening day, Santa Anita will reopen for live racing Friday with racing continuing each day through New Year's Day. Thereafter, Santa Anita will operate for the most part on a Friday, Saturday and Sunday racing schedule.

The meet will conclude June 16.

