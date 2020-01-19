Pets & Animals

2 horses euthanized in 2 days after suffering injuries at Santa Anita Park

ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Another racehorse died Saturday at Santa Anita Park, making it the second horse to be euthanized at the park in two days.

The 5-year-old gelding, Uncontainable, was "humanely euthanized" after suffering a fractured right front ankle, according to an incident alert on the race track's website.

Another horse, a 6-year-old gelding named Harliss, was also euthanized Friday after fracturing his right front ankle during a race, bringing the total number of horse deaths to 41 since December 2018.

They marked the 2nd and 3rd deaths during the latest racing season the park.

Animal rights activists were expected to demonstrate at the park Sunday afternoon.

The season opened late last month with the news of the death of 3-year-old gelding named Truest Reward after sustaining an injury while training.

The latest racing season at Santa Anita Park is opening with news of yet another horse that was injured and had to be put down.

