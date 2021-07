ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Looking for some fair fun?What's being called the "State Fair" just opened up at Santa Anita Park.The fair is open Thursdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The fair offers rides, deep-fried food, and live entertainment.The event runs through Aug. 22. Tickets are available online for purchase.The event is not affiliated with the official California State Fair, which is held annually in Sacramento at Cal Expo.