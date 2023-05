Heart-stopping video shows the Coast Guard rescue a sick three-year-old girl from a cruise ship.

Dramatic video shows Coast Guard airlift 3-year-old with 'seizure-like' symptoms off of cruise ship

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KABC) -- Heart-stopping video shows the Coast Guard rescue a sick three-year-old girl from a cruise ship.

It happened off the Santa Barbara coast on Wednesday.

The girl was reportedly having 'seizure-like' symptoms.

Rescuers were able to hoist the girl and her mom onto the helicopter.

They were flown to the Harbor UCLA Medical Center, where the girl is recovering.