Students in Santa Clarita told to stay home after graffiti threatening school found in bathroom

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- Students at Canyon High School in Santa Clarita are being told to stay home Thursday after graffiti threatening the school was found in a bathroom stall on campus, according to officials.One of the students discovered the graffiti on Wednesday, which referenced the date of June 2, according to the school's principal, Shellie Holcombe. No other specifics were given as to what the threatening message contained.Holcombe posted a statement on the school's website that said, in part:School officials are working closely with law enforcement to have an "expanded presence on campus and in the neighborhood" on Thursday.The investigation is ongoing.