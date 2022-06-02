Students in Santa Clarita told to stay home after graffiti threatening school found in bathroom

EMBED <>More Videos

Students told to stay home following threat against SoCal school

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- Students at Canyon High School in Santa Clarita are being told to stay home Thursday after graffiti threatening the school was found in a bathroom stall on campus, according to officials.

One of the students discovered the graffiti on Wednesday, which referenced the date of June 2, according to the school's principal, Shellie Holcombe. No other specifics were given as to what the threatening message contained.

Holcombe posted a statement on the school's website that said, in part:

Since tomorrow is the last day of school and it wouldn't involve significant disruption to student schedules, we are opting to transition tomorrow's final exams for periods 2 and 7 to an online format. We are hoping that by doing so, we can calm anxious nerves as we head into summer break.

Your student's teachers will be reaching out this evening or early tomorrow morning with instructions on how to access the final exam.

Students are to remain home tomorrow, and all on-campus athletic and extracurricular activities have also been canceled. Graduation rehearsal and graduation will continue as planned, and a separate email will be sent to the families of Canyon seniors.

School officials are working closely with law enforcement to have an "expanded presence on campus and in the neighborhood" on Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
canyon countrysanta claritalos angeles countysafetyschool threatsouthern california
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
At least 4 dead in shooting at Tulsa medical building: police
1 injured in reported shooting at at Grant HS in Van Nuys
2 shot at Rialto park where 1st, 2nd graders were on field trip
LGBTQ+ Youth Health Town Hall - Experts answer your questions
Resources for the LGBTQIA+ Community
LA votes to ban flavored tobacco, with exception of hookah
11-year-old OC student shares terrifying hit-and-run encounter
Show More
Jury sides with Depp on lawsuit, Heard on counterclaim
What do LGBTQ and LGBTQIA+ mean?
Hinckley to get full freedom 41 years after shooting President Reagan
Colton woman finds $36K in couch acquired through Craigslist
JPMorgan Chase CEO warns an economic 'hurricane' is on the way
More TOP STORIES News