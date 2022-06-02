Students in Santa Clarita told to stay home after graffiti threatening school found in bathroom

One of the students discovered the graffiti on Wednesday, which referenced the date of June 2, according to the school's principal, Shellie Holcombe. No other specifics were given as to what the threatening message contained.
Holcombe posted a statement on the school's website that said, in part:
Since tomorrow is the last day of school and it wouldn't involve significant disruption to student schedules, we are opting to transition tomorrow's final exams for periods 2 and 7 to an online format. We are hoping that by doing so, we can calm anxious nerves as we head into summer break.
Your student's teachers will be reaching out this evening or early tomorrow morning with instructions on how to access the final exam.
Students are to remain home tomorrow, and all on-campus athletic and extracurricular activities have also been canceled. Graduation rehearsal and graduation will continue as planned, and a separate email will be sent to the families of Canyon seniors.
School officials are working closely with law enforcement to have an "expanded presence on campus and in the neighborhood" on Thursday.
The investigation is ongoing.