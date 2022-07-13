Man, 69, falls under own moving car in accident at Santa Clarita gas station

EMBED <>More Videos

Man, 69, falls under own moving car at Santa Clarita gas station

SAUGUS, SANTA CLARITA (KABC) -- A 69-year-old man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after he was run over by his own car in a freak accident at a Santa Clarita gas station.

The man had stopped at a Chevron station near Bouquet Canyon and Soledad Canyon roads in Saugus on Tuesday around 9:15 a.m.

As he got out to fill the tank, he realized his car was rolling backwards.

He jumped back in. But instead of pumping the brakes, he accidentally jammed on the gas, sending the car backwards into oncoming traffic.

Another vehicle slammed into his car, sending him tumbling out of the vehicle and into the street. At that point, his own car rolled over him.

He was brought to a local hospital in critical condition. No other injuries were reported.

An investigation is ongoing.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
saugussanta claritalos angeles countycar crashcar accidentman injuredgas station
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Driver shot, killed after exiting 105 Freeway in Watts, police say
Dramatic fire erupts at vacant theater in Hollywood
Video shows officers retreat soon after shooter enters Uvalde school
Risk of car battery failure rises as temperatures increase
California blocks gun sales to those at risk of breaking law
Two separate chases speed through West Covina in same night
LA County supervisors approve proposal enabling removal of sheriff
Show More
Starbucks to close 6 LA-area stores for safety concerns
Millions of student loans being serviced by new company
Set bedtime back to prepare your child for kindergarten: Study
Report highlights social services failures in care of Turpin siblings
Family: Flight changed to another country, airline asked for $30K
More TOP STORIES News