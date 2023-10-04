Santa Clarita Transit bracing for possible bus-drivers strike

If you depend on Santa Clarita Transit to get around, keep an eye out for a possible strike that could start any day.

The union representing bus drivers with a private company that contracts with SCT announced last month it had authorized a strike.

The strike was potentially slated to start this week but as of Tuesday morning the agency said drivers are still on the job.

It's still unclear if a strike could start later this week.

Santa Clarita Transit has been posting updates on its X feed and website. The agency notes that the city of Santa Clarita is not a participant in the labor contract negotiations.

If a strike does occur, it would result in a suspension of most - but not all - SCT transportation services. Details are here.

The agency also provides transportation services for the Hart Union High School District that would be impacted by a strike.

Information for Hart District families is here.