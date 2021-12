WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Mountain High ski resort looked a bit like the North Pole Sunday.It was Santa Sunday. Nearly 300 people dressed in red coats and white beards to hit the slopes. And at least one was spotted with a Grinch outfit under the Santa coat.The event had a purpose beyond holiday fund. It was an annual for the nonprofit Christmas Cheer All Year, which serves underprivileged youth. More than $21,000 was raised.Anyone who wore a costume and made a donation received a free adult lift ticket.